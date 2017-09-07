LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 Commercial Sd V6 [245] Auto

High Peak £13,750 13750.00GBP
High Peak,
Derbyshire
United Kingdom
245 BHP 3.0 SDV6 Engine, Automatic Gearbox, One Owner From New with Full Service History, 2 Seater Commercial, Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels with Pirelli Tyres, Terrain Response System, Electric Windows, Keyless Start with Both Fobs, Full Height Dog Guard with Rear Loadspace Mat. Supplied Serviced, with a Recent New Timing Belt, 12 Months MOT, and 3 Months Warranty. Part Exchange Welcome. Low Rate Finance Available. UK Delivery Arranged. Fantastic Clean Condition Throughout. www.hallambros.co.uk (Family Firm, Est 1932)
land-rover discovery-4 commercial sd v6 245 automatic grey 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather cruise-control fsh sat-nav warranty 2011 leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery lr4 dark-interior
