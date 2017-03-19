LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 Commercial with Woodford RL7000 Galaxy Car Transporter Trailer 2012

car description

2012 Land Rover Discovery 4 Commercial with Woodford Trailers RL7000 Galaxy triple axel, top of the range, enclosed car trailer.;;This has been our personal vehicle for transportating mainly in and out of London and Europe, however, due to taking delivery of a new 7.5 transporter, this vehicle and trailer is now surplus to requirements.;;The Discovery comes with full history and lots of bills and receipts for work carried out by us in the last 2 years. This includes cambelt and tensioners, large service including all oils, fuel and gearbox filters. The car has a digital tachograph fitted which will be coming out or can be purchased separately. Other features include satellite navigation, cruise control, front and rear park, LED Daytime running lights, paddle shift to steering wheel and 18" Discovery alloys (please note 22" alloys in photo are coming off the car). It has been a brilliant servant and well admired however it is no longer needed.;;The RL7000 is top specification which includes all of the following: uprated rear door hinges, uprated suspension including shock absorbers, full LED light package to exterior and interior, uprated electric winch, on-board battery, external charging point, two spare wheels to front, front and rear hatches both sides (easy tie down), hydraulic tilt function, front and rear internal metal chocks, and locking tow hitch. The full trailer is completely securable by lock and key, and again has been fantastic being the longest, tallest and widest within the law, enabling carrying of nearly any sized car. ;;This is the ideal starter package for anyone wanting to do enclosed deliveries, or brilliant for someone who has a private collection and likes to take their cars to events or trackdays.;;The vehicles can be sold separately, please contact us for further details if this is what you require. Both vehicles are VAT qualifying.