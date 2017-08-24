loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 COMMERCIAL XS SDV6 2014

Nelson £22,495 22495.00GBP

Unit 2/3 Kenyon Court, Kenyon Road, Lomeshaye Industrial Est , Nelson
Nelson, BB9 5SP, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£22,495
car description

Landrover Discovery 4 Commercial, Face Lift Model, Leather Seats, Sat Nav, Cruise Control, DAB, Heated Seats, Park Censors, Tow Bar, 1 Owner, Full Service History, Just Had Service And Belts Changed, MOT, Delivery and Finance Available, PX Welcome

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15476
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    VAN
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    115000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    COMMERCIAL XS SDV6
