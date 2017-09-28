loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 HSE 3.0 SDV6 AUTO - FLRSH - 1 OWNER 2015

Huntingdon £32,890 32890.00GBP

Unit 17 Brookside, Sawtry, Cambridgeshire
Huntingdon, PE28 5SB, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

£32,890
car description

Stunning 2015 Land Rover Discovery HSE 3.0 SDV6 finished in Santorini Black with Black leather interior, grand black lacquer interior trim, 20" Land Rover Discovery style 511 alloy wheels. Full Land Rover service history. 1 Owner. 7 Seats. Fantastic looking Discovery.;;Great Specification - Electric glass sunroof, Meridian premium speaker package - which sounds fantastic, keyless go and start, reverse camera, DAB radio, cruise control, heated front and rear seats, New HDD touch screen satellite navigation, iPod/USB connection, Bluetooth, digital dual zone climate control, electric memory seats, 255BHP. 8 Speed gearbox. Front and rear parking sensors, LED Xenon lights. Extremely well looked after example.;;++++ Full dealer facilities. **Great Low Rate Finance options with our partner MotoNovo with rates starting from 2.99%FR**. All part exchanges considered, Hpi clear with certificate, All major debit and credit cards accepted. Viewing available at our indoor showroom., Please contact us with any questions. Office - 01487 830386, Mobile - 07796 446157, Website - Vogue4x4.com ++++

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    25232
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Model
    4 HSE 3.0 SDV6 AUTO - FLRSH - 1 OWNER
Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

