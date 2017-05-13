LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 HSE 3.0 TDV6 AUTOMATIC 4X4 7 SEAT. 2 OWNERS. HIGH SPECIFICATION. FULL SERVICE HISTORY. 59 2009

car description

A STUNNING 2 OWNER CAR WITH A FULL SERVICE HISTORY AND THE USUAL HIGH SPECIFICATION REFINEMENTS. SAT NAV. PAN ROOF. XENONS. HEATED LEATHER AND MORE... This car has a full service history with 6 services done and the one completed on 08/07/2016 at 98191 miles. Mot to 30/09/2017 with no advisory notes. 4 new tyres fitted. Santorini Black metallic with full black leather interior. Touchscreen satellite navigation system. Tilt and slide panoramic glass roof. Xenon headlights. Reverse camera with front and rear acoustic parking sensors. Heated seats both front and rear. Electrically operated seats, drivers side with memory and electric steering column. Bluetooth handsfree. Cruise control. Keyless entry and start. Harmon Kardon LOGIC7 sound system. DAB, RDS radio, CD player, iPod, USB and auxiliary input. Aluminium trimmed, Piano black fascia inlays. Dual climate control. Upgraded 20" 10 double spoke alloy wheels with locking nuts. Privacy glass. Heated front screen. Automatic lights and wipers. Auto dimming rear view mirror. Voice control. Front and rear arm rests. Leather multi function steering wheel. All terrain system and air suspension. Electric folding and heated door mirrors. Towbar. Headlamp washers. Split folding 2nd and 3rd row seats. Multiple airbags, passenger deactivation and ISOfix. Front fog lights. Roof rails. Electric windows. Carpet floor mats. Remote locking, alarm, immobiliser. 2 keys. Cup holders. 4WD system. HPI checked and clear. Excellent condition. Ask about finance available on this car.