Land Rover Discovery 4

Bristol £12,000 12000.00GBP

Bristol, Somerset

£12,000
Michael Ford
The car is excellent condition formyear - inside and out. Cambelts were changed at approx. 110,000. Manual gearbox - excellent for towing.

First to see will buy!!

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9634
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Colour
    White
  • Drivetrain
    Four wheel
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    125000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2010
  • MOT expiry
    May 2018
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.7
  • Transmission
    72
  • Consumption
    30+ mpg
Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

