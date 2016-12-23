Land Rover Discovery 4

car description

Cruise Control, Radio, 4x4 ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** GP Cars are delighted to present for sale BRONZE, this stunning Discovery 4 finished in metallic bronze with a full Ivory Leather interior. This car comes with; SERVICED RECENTLY, Sunroof Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Timed Climate 7 Days No Remote, Parking Aid Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Climate Control Automatic, Seats Heated, Front and Rear, Touch Screen, Parking Aid Rear, Front Park Distance Control, Audio System Digital Radio, Windscreen Heated, Metallic Paint, Message Centre, 19in 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel 255/55 AT/V Rated Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Seats Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, Portable Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject to a £80 administration fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (WD11OMT), £22,493, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy