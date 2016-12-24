Land Rover Discovery 4

car description

Cruise Control, Radio, 4x4, Service history ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** GP Cars are delighted to present for sale GREY, this stunning and very rare Discovery 4 finished in metallic black with a full black premium leather interior. This particular car, is one of very few because it comes equipped with LAND ROVER FACTORY REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS. As well as this, it has; FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, TOW BAR WITH ELECTRICS, Sunroof Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid Rear, Seats Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control Automatic, Parking Aid Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double & Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment, Driver Seat Memory, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Windscreen Heated, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject t