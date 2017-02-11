Land Rover Discovery 4

car description

Alarm, Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Service history ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY INCLUDED***** We are delighted to present for sale BROWN, this immaculate Discovery 4 XS. It is a very high spec example and comes with a full black leather interior, Colour satellite navigation and 7 seats. On top of this, it also has; FULL LAND ROVER MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Front Park Distance Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels 19in 7 Spoke, Audio System Digital Radio, 7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Alarm, Heated Front Screen, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels (19in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Leather Manual Seats, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Computer, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject to a £80 administration fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (MK10CVE), £20,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.