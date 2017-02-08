car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Central Locking, Immobiliser, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full service history land rover discovery 4 xs commercial van 3.0 sdv6 8 speed automatic, covered only 27000 miles from new with only 1 owner, in metallic silver, extras include leather seats, remote central locking with spare key, full sat nav with meridian sound system, Bluetooth phone and audio with voice recognition, stop start system, cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring, detachable tow bar with 13 pin single electrics, 19 inch alloy wheels, service history, starts and drives excellent any trial or inspection welcome, credit and debit cards accepted, finance arranged subject to status, private plate that's shown in pictures is not included in the sale and will be removed beforehand price is plus vat