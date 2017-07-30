loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 4

Farnham £19,500 19500.00GBP

Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom

£19,500
Ebony 'Windsor' Leather with Ivory Contrast Stitch, HDD Premium Navigation, 5'' TFT LCD Infotainment Screen , Keyless Entry &amp; Start, Multiple Airbags, Multizone Climate Ctrl, Cruise Control, Triple Sunroofs, Convenience Pack , Heated Folding Mirrors, Interior &amp; Exterior Auto Dipping Mirrors, Electric steering column, Electric Memory Seats , Heated Front and Rear Seats, Interior Mood Lighting, Front Centre Armrest, Auto-dip Rearview, Heated Windscreen, Driver Info System, 7 Seater, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Headlamp Jetwash, High Beam Assist, Bi Xenon Headlights, 19'' Split Spoke Alloys, Hill Start Assist, Descent Control (HDC), Terrain Response System, Factory DAB Audio, Logic 7 Surround Sound, Factory Alarm, 4x4 Excellent Example. Usual HSE Levels Of Luxury. Cam Belts and Suspension Pump Just Replaced By Main Dealer. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.

  • Ad ID
    15221
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    81000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
