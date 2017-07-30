Land Rover Discovery 4

Farnham £19,500 19500.00GBP
Station Hill Garage
Farnham, GU9 8AA, Surrey
United Kingdom
Ebony 'Windsor' Leather with Ivory Contrast Stitch, HDD Premium Navigation, 5'' TFT LCD Infotainment Screen , Keyless Entry & Start, Multiple Airbags, Multizone Climate Ctrl, Cruise Control, Triple Sunroofs, Convenience Pack , Heated Folding Mirrors, Interior & Exterior Auto Dipping Mirrors, Electric steering column, Electric Memory Seats , Heated Front and Rear Seats, Interior Mood Lighting, Front Centre Armrest, Auto-dip Rearview, Heated Windscreen, Driver Info System, 7 Seater, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Headlamp Jetwash, High Beam Assist, Bi Xenon Headlights, 19'' Split Spoke Alloys, Hill Start Assist, Descent Control (HDC), Terrain Response System, Factory DAB Audio, Logic 7 Surround Sound, Factory Alarm, 4x4 Excellent Example. Usual HSE Levels Of Luxury. Cam Belts and Suspension Pump Just Replaced By Main Dealer. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.
