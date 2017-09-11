Land Rover Discovery 4

Haywards Heath £18,995 18995.00GBP
Ansty Cross
Haywards Heath, RH17 5AG, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, Manufacturer Direct, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, 7 Seater, Due In Soon, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Headlamp Jetwash, Side Steps, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, MP3 Player, CD Player, UK Supplied, UK Specification, 4 X 4, Aux Input, Cambelt Changed, 16'' Alloys, Full service history
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, Manufacturer Direct, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, 7 Seater, Due In Soon, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Headlamp Jetwash, Side Steps, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, MP3 Player, CD Player, UK Supplied, UK Specification, 4 X 4, Aux Input, Cambelt Changed, 16'' Alloys, Full service history
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...