Land Rover Discovery 4

Haywards Heath £18,995

Ansty Cross
Haywards Heath, RH17 5AG, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£18,995
Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, DVD Player, Full Leather, Manufacturer Direct, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, 7 Seater, Due In Soon, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Air Bag, Brake Assist, Child Locks, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Headlamp Jetwash, Side Steps, DAB Radio, Harman Kardon, MP3 Player, CD Player, UK Supplied, UK Specification, 4 X 4, Aux Input, Cambelt Changed, 16'' Alloys, Full service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15822
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
