Land Rover Discovery 4

Lewes £17,995 17995.00GBP

15 Church Road
Lewes, BN8 4JU, East Sussex
United Kingdom

£17,995
car description

Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history One Owner

Accessories

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9069
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    104000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
