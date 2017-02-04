Land Rover Discovery 4

car description

Full Screen Sat Nav, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Full Ivory Leather Interior, Electric Memory And Heated Seats, Panoramic Glass Roof, Heated Rear Seats, Rear DVD Screens, DAB Radio CD, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Bi Xenon Headlights, Heated Steering Wheel, Front And Rear PDC, Reversing Cam, Keyless Entry And Go, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Stop/Start, 4x4 Just Two Owners From New. Low Mileage With A Full Land Rover Service History. Very High Specification Which Includes, Full Touch Screen Sat Nav, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Full Ivory Leather Interior, Electrically Adjustable Heated And Memory Seats, Heated Rear Seats, DAB Radio CD, Media Input, Meridian Surround Sound, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Rear Screen Entertainment System With DVD Player, Keyless Entry And GO, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Piano Black Interior Trim, Bi Xenon Headlights, Auto Lights And Wipers, Heated Front And Rear Screens, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Reversing Camera, Side Steps, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix, Ambient Interior Lighting. 7 seats, Mariana Black Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Premises Are Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment