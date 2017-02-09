Land Rover Discovery 4

car description

One Owner, 19'' Alloy Wheels, 7 Seats, CD Player, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, 4x4 Just One Owner From New. Low Mileage With A Full Land Rover Specialist Service History. Fantastic Specification Which Includes, 19'' Alloy Wheels, 7 Seats, Radio CD, Media Input, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Logic 7, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Heated Front And Rear Screens, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 7 seats, Zermatt Silver Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Premises Are Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.