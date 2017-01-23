loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 4

£21,490 21490.00GBP

4 Power Road
W4 5YT,
United Kingdom

£21,490
4x4, Service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Computer,Front/Rear Heated Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Driver Seat Lumbar Support,Rain Sensor,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Middle Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Telelphone Connection,Cup Holder,Eight Speakers,Heated Front Screen,Ipod Connectivity Lead,Radio/CD Autochanger,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Steel Spare Wheel,Leather interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

4x4, Service history

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    7785
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    64343 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

