Land Rover Discovery 4

£26,000 26000.00GBP

London Road
BN6 9HZ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£26,000
Two Owners, Service History, Alloy Wheels, Metallic Paintwork, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Privacy Glass, Tow Pack, Harman Kardon, Radio, CD Player, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, 4x4, Service history OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK - A SELECTION OF UP TO 200 CARS AND VANS AVAILABLE. Click on dealer 'VISIT WEBSITE' link for many more large photographs of this car. We are a West Sussex Trading Standards Approved 'Buy with Confidence Dealership', West Sussex Trading Standards 'Approved Buy with Confidence.

  • Ad ID
    8993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    72500 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
