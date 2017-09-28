LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV XS 3.0 AUTOMATIC -7 SEATS -H/K -DAB -LR FSH

car description

The Land Rover Discovery displays an exterior of modern contemporary design and an interior designed for comfort and flexibility. Offering multiple configurations and up to seven full-size adult seats, all arranged stadium-style to give passengers a panoramic view of the road ahead and features technology that provides the driver with an enhanced and entertaining drive. This example comes in Stornaway Grey with Almond leather hide, a full Land Rover service history along with a long list of extras which include: Satellite Navigation with 7 inch touch screen, Harman/Kardon sound system, reversing camera, 7 seats, DAB tuner, heated seats, Keyless Go, 19 inch 7-split spoke alloy wheels - see more details below.