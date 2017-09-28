LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV XS 3.0 AUTOMATIC -7 SEATS -H/K -DAB -LR FSH

St. Albans £33,995 33995.00GBP
St. Albans,
Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
The Land Rover Discovery displays an exterior of modern contemporary design and an interior designed for comfort and flexibility. Offering multiple configurations and up to seven full-size adult seats, all arranged stadium-style to give passengers a panoramic view of the road ahead and features technology that provides the driver with an enhanced and entertaining drive. This example comes in Stornaway Grey with Almond leather hide, a full Land Rover service history along with a long list of extras which include: Satellite Navigation with 7 inch touch screen, Harman/Kardon sound system, reversing camera, 7 seats, DAB tuner, heated seats, Keyless Go, 19 inch 7-split spoke alloy wheels - see more details below.
land-rover discovery-4 sdv xs 3000cc automatic 7-seater h k dab lr fsh grey alloy-wheels heated-seats leather sat-nav 2011 british 4wd suv discovery lr4
