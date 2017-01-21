LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2011

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer another fantastic example of the Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE, this model presented in Santorini Black metallic with full Cream leather interior. This Discovery 4 is in excellent condition inside and out having been very well looked after, it has full service history and will come with a new M.O.T prior to sale.;;There is a fantastic specification to this Discovery being the HSE model along with some excellent optional extras, the spec consists of - Rear Rosen entertainment system, Fixed rear panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full cream leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.