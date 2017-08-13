LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2011

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS LOVELY LOOKING 7 SEAT LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SD V6 HSE IN METALLIC BLUE, FULLY LOADED WITH LOADS OF ADDITIONAL EXTRAS. FULL SERVICE HISTORY, JUST FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, SIDE STEPS, Tow Pack, Active Rear Locking Differential, Roof Rails - Extended In Black Finish 2, Next MOT due 10/08/2018, Last serviced on 10/08/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Metallic Blue, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY !!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 20,970