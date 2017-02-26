loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2012

Sudbury £26,970 26970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£26,970
UKI (Sudbury) Limited are proud to offer this excellent example 2012 (12) Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE SDV6 presented in Stornoway Grey metallic with full Black leather. This Discovery having the SDV6 engine has the newer higher horse powered engine than the TDV6 and also has the upgraded 8 speed gearbox so more economical. The car is in fantastic condition inside and out, it has been very well looked after and fully maintained with Land Rover service history.;;There is an excellent spec to this Discovery being the HSE model, the spec includes - Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full Black leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated outer middle row seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go, 13 pin tow bar electric socket.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    8635
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    26/02/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 SDV6 HSE
