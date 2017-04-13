loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2012

Get an Insurance Quote

Sudbury £24,970 24970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£24,970
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this excellent example 2012 (12) Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE SDV6 for sale presented in metallic Black with full Black leather upholstery. This is a two owner Discovery, the first being Hammond Land Rover main dealer and the second being a private individual, Hammonds having the car as a showroom car for the first 4 months. This Discovery 4 is in fantastic condition throughout coming with full service history and will be supplied with a new MOT.;;Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Factory fitted rear entertainment, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full Black leather upholstery, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Heated outer middle row seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9437
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 SDV6 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on