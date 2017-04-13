LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2012

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this excellent example 2012 (12) Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE SDV6 for sale presented in metallic Black with full Black leather upholstery. This is a two owner Discovery, the first being Hammond Land Rover main dealer and the second being a private individual, Hammonds having the car as a showroom car for the first 4 months. This Discovery 4 is in fantastic condition throughout coming with full service history and will be supplied with a new MOT.;;Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Factory fitted rear entertainment, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full Black leather upholstery, Heated steering wheel, Heated front seats, Heated outer middle row seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.