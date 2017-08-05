LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2012

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS OUT STANDING TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE IN GREY METALLIC WITH FULL BEIGE LEATHER, INCLUDES REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, SATNAV, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOFS FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, Automatic High Beam Assist, Roof Rails - Extended In Black Finish 2, SIDE STEPS GBP 500, Next MOT due 20/06/2018, Last serviced on 03/08/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Metallic STORAWAY GREY, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 24,970