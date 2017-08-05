loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE 2012

£24,970 24970.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

£24,970
CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS OUT STANDING TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 3.0 SD V6 HSE IN GREY METALLIC WITH FULL BEIGE LEATHER, INCLUDES REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, SATNAV, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, SUNROOFS FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, Automatic High Beam Assist, Roof Rails - Extended In Black Finish 2, SIDE STEPS GBP 500, Next MOT due 20/06/2018, Last serviced on 03/08/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Metallic STORAWAY GREY, FULL DEALER FACILITIES, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 24,970

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    69000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 SDV6 HSE
