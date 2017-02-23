LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, MASSIVE SPEC 2013

car description

2013 (13) Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0SD V6 255bhp auto HSE GREY 7 SEATS, 60000 MILES, THIS 1 FORMER KEEPER TOP OF THE RANGE LAND ROVER DISCOVERY COMES FULLY LOADED WITH LOADS OF ADDITIONAL EXTRAS, FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR GARAGE., Upgrades - 20 inch 10 Split-spoke Alloy Wheel GBP 810, Plug in Tow Ball inc 13PIN European Type Electrics GBP 510, Privacy glass (Rear of B post) GBP 405, Roof Rails - extended in black finish GBP 230, Full Size Alloy Spare GBP 185, Headlamps - automatic with high beam assist GBP 155, Veneer - Grand Ivory Lacquer door inserts and centre console (only with Ebony or Ebony/Ivory trim) GBP 155, SIDE STEPS GBP 495, Next MOT due 21/02/2018, Last serviced on 21/02/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Metallic STORNOWAY GREY, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 30,970