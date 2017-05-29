£23,950 23950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 74,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (62) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR 20" alloys
land-rover discovery-4 sdv6 hse black alloy-wheels black-leather diesel 2012 leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery lr4 dark-interior
