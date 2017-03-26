loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 HSE

£30,000 30000.00GBP


United Kingdom

car description

Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 54,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: Santorini black with ivory leather Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Full Service History Electric Sunroof Folding mirrors

Accessories

land-rover discovery-4 sdv6 hse black diesel fsh leather sunroof 2013 british 4wd suv discovery lr4

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9126
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

