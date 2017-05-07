loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 HSE

£22,950 22950.00GBP


United Kingdom

£22,950
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 80,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (12) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK 20" alloys Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Full Service History Bluetooth phone prep Folding mirrors Glass Electric Sunroof

  • Ad ID
    9826
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    80000 mi
