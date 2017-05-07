£22,950 22950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 80,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2012 (12) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: SANTORINI BLACK 20" alloys Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Full Service History Bluetooth phone prep Folding mirrors Glass Electric Sunroof
land-rover discovery-4 sdv6 hse black alloy-wheels bluetooth diesel fsh sunroof 2012 hands-free british 4wd suv discovery lr4
