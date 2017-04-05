loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, TOWBAR 2011

£25,970 25970.00GBP

Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

THIS TOP OF THE RANGE 1 FORMER KEEPER 7 SEAT LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 IS A VERY NICE LOW MILEAGE EXAMPLE. IT HAS FULL SERVICE HISTORY, RECENTLY SERVICED AND JUST MOT'D, MASSIVE SPEC INCLUDING LOADS OF ADDITIONAL EXTRAS, WITH THE MUST HAVE REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT TO KEEP THE KIDS HAPPY, TOWBAR,, Upgrades - Premier Audio System - Harman/Kardon Logic7, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Steering Wheel - Heated, Tow Pack, Rear Seat Entertainment System RSE, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, iPOD Connectivity Lead, SIDE STEPS, Next MOT due 03/04/2018, Last serviced on 15/02/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Climate Control - Automatic, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, Touch Screen, Parking Aid - Rear, Front Park Distance Control, Audio System - Digital Radio, Windscreen Heated, Metallic Paint, Message Centre, 19in 7 Split-Spoke Alloy Wheel - 255/55 AT/V Rated Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, Portable Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm. 7 seats, Metallic Black, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 25,970

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9294
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    05/04/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 SDV6 HSE, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, TOWBAR
