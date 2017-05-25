LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE, TOP OF THE RANGE, 7 SEATS, SUNROOFS, HEATED MEMORY SEATS, SIDESTEPS, TINTED GLASS 2013

car description

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 HSE, 1 OWNER, 7 SEATER, 48000 MILES, FULL MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED, Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, SIDE STEPS, Headlamps - automatic with high beam assist, Next MOT due 26/03/2018, Last serviced on 23/05/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Metallic stornaway, GBP 30,970