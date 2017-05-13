LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 HSE, TOW BAR, TOP OF THE RANGE, 7 SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, FACELIFT MODEL 2011

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALER (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS FACE LIFT MODEL LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SDV6 HSE IN THE BEST COLOUR BLACK WITH BLACK LEATHER, TOWBAR, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR GARAGE., Next MOT due 12/05/2018, Last serviced on 12/05/2017, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Parking Aid - Rear, Seats - Heated, Front and Rear, 7in Touch Screen, Timed Climate - 7 Days No Remote, Climate Control - Automatic, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Parking Aid-Front, Front Park Distance Control, USB Double and Touch Screen IPOD Connectivity, Audio System - Digital Radio, Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 10-Spoke Alloy Wheel, Seats - Electric Drivers and Passengers Adjustment Including Squab Recline, Cushion, Cushion Height/Tilt (8/8 Way), Driver Seat Memory, Seat Trim - Premium Leather, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, MP3 Disc Compatibility, EON, RDS, PTY, TA, Auxiliary Input, USB Double and iPOD Connectivity, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated. 7 seats, Black, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,970