LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 XS 2011

Eastleigh £17,950 17950.00GBP
Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 SD V6 XS 4x4 5dr;GBP 17,950 ; ;FINANCE AT MOSTONS.COM;2011 (11 reg), SUV ;84,000 miles;Automatic;2993cc;Diesel;GREAT SPEC INCLUDING SAT NAV, FULL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, ONE FORMER KEEPER, Upgrades - Tow Pack, Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System, Heated Seats Front, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear, Climate Control - Automatic, Touch Screen, Front Park Distance Control, Leather,Manual,7 Seat derivatives, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio, High-Line Audio System - Harman Kardon, Radio, Single Slot CD Player, Portable Audio Interface, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Message Centre, Global One-Shot Open/Close Windows, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Perimetric/Volumetric Alarm, 19in 7-Spoke Alloy Wheel - 255/55 AT/V Rated Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Leather Manual Seats. 7 seats, White, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, GBP 17,950
