loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 XS 2013

Get an Insurance Quote

Eastleigh £26,000 26000.00GBP

Burnetts Lane, Horton Heath, Southampton
Eastleigh, SO50 7DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£26,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

ONE FORMER KEEPER, SUPER CAR FULL DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22296
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    16/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 SDV6 XS
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on