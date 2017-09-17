loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 SDV6 XS Auto

Eastleigh £26,000 26000.00GBP

Colin Moston Cars
Eastleigh, SO507DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£26,000
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 4 SDV6 XS Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Red

ONE FORMER KEEPER, SUPER CAR FULL DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
