About this Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 XS First registered December 2011 (61 reg) this immaculate Discovery 4 SDV6 XS is a car we are very proud to offer on our forecourt. It is beautifully present in Orkney Grey with Almond Leather and has lots of features which include, DAB Radio, Satellite Navigation, Meridian Sound System, Powerfold Mirrors, 7 Seat Configuration, Heated Seats (Driver & Passenger's), Heated Front Washer Jets, Cruise Control, Roof Rails, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 19" Style B Alloy Wheels, Remote ICE Controls. The service history shows main dealer stamps at: 13,445 miles, 26,005 miles, 34,481 miles, 48,109 miles and 56,495 miles. Its also backed up with lots of recipes and service invoices. This car represents great value luxury 4x4 motoring.