Codmore Hill £26,950 26950.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 XS First registered April 2012 (12 Reg) this two owner Discovery 4 XS is presented in extremely smart low recorded mileage Indus Silver with Black Leather, with the benefit of the 8 Speed ZF gearbox with pop-up control. With a number of options over and above the standard XS specification this car features: Twin Electric Sunroofs with Fixed Third Roof Light, Meridian Sound System, 19 Inch Alloys, Rain sensing Wipers, Electrically Adjustable Heated Powerfold Mirrors, Heated Drivers and Front Passengers Seats, Heated Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Cruise Control and HDD Satellite Navigation. The Service History is entirely with Land Rover Main Dealers and shows two Services at 13,600 miles April 2013 and 26,100 miles May 2014.
land-rover discovery-4 sdv6 xs silver 8-speed alloy-wheels black-leather cruise-control heated-windscreen sat-nav leather black-interior british 4wd suv discovery dark-interior
