car description

About this Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 XS First registered November 2012 (62 Reg) this two owner Discover XS is in very smart overall condition and presented in Santorini Black with Ebony Leather. Equipment includes: 8 Speed ZF Automatic Transmission, 1 + 2 + 3 Row Seats, ATC Air Conditiong, Meridian Sound System Personal Telephone Integration, Electronic Air Suspension, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Heated and Adjustable Door Mirrors, Seven Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Cruise Control and Automatic Headlamp Levelling. The Service History shows three main dealer services at: 11,000 miles; 29,000 miles and 43,000 miles.