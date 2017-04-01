Codmore Hill £24,995 24995.00GBP
Codmore Hill,
West Sussex
United Kingdom
About this Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 XS First registered November 2012 (62 Reg) this two owner Discover XS is in very smart overall condition and presented in Santorini Black with Ebony Leather. Equipment includes: 8 Speed ZF Automatic Transmission, 1 + 2 + 3 Row Seats, ATC Air Conditiong, Meridian Sound System Personal Telephone Integration, Electronic Air Suspension, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Heated and Adjustable Door Mirrors, Seven Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Cruise Control and Automatic Headlamp Levelling. The Service History shows three main dealer services at: 11,000 miles; 29,000 miles and 43,000 miles.
land-rover discovery-4 sdv6 xs black 8-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen leather parking-sensor sat-nav british 4wd suv discovery
Following the success of the Vivaro S...
The Velar we know and love had a hose...
Take Bear Grylls, Ray Mears and Sir R...
When the Rover Company invented the L...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
The Rétromobile Salon in February this yea...
The Velar we know and love had a hose-out ...
Crossing the Congo tells the story of how ...
Owner of Rebel Replicas Steve Gardner is d...