Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 XS

Codmore Hill £24,995 24995.00GBP

Codmore Hill, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£24,995
About this Land Rover Discovery 4 SDV6 XS First registered November 2012 (62 Reg) this two owner Discover XS is in very smart overall condition and presented in Santorini Black with Ebony Leather. Equipment includes: 8 Speed ZF Automatic Transmission, 1 + 2 + 3 Row Seats, ATC Air Conditiong, Meridian Sound System Personal Telephone Integration, Electronic Air Suspension, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Electrically Heated and Adjustable Door Mirrors, Seven Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Washer Jets, Cruise Control and Automatic Headlamp Levelling. The Service History shows three main dealer services at: 11,000 miles; 29,000 miles and 43,000 miles.

land-rover discovery-4 sdv6 xs black 8-speed alloy-wheels cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen leather parking-sensor sat-nav british 4wd suv discovery

  • Ad ID
    9213
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Mileage
    57800 mi
