LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 COMMERCIAL 2010

Southampton POA 0GBP

155 Osborne Road North, Southampton , Hampshire , Tel: 07510 706207 or 02380 554058
Southampton, SO17 2FH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

POA
car description

Just Arrived in Stock and Waiting for Preparation. More Pictures and Info to Follow

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9812
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    147000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.72
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 COMMERCIAL
Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

