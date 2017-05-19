loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 GS 2010

Mansfield £15,490 15490.00GBP

Central Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield
Mansfield, NG20 8BA, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

£15,490
6 SERVICES, 2 KEYS, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, 7 SEATS Black interior, Silver, OWN FOR GBP 299 X 60 MONTHS WITH ONLY GBP 1000 DEPOSIT - SUBJECT TO STATUS, NO DEPOSIT OPTIONS ALSO AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS, FAMILY RUN BUSINESS SINCE 1974, For more information call 07973 321469. Competitive finance and PCP rates available call for a quote, GBP 15,490;;This car comes with:;Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, Roof Rails, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Rear), Windscreen Heated, Alloy Wheels - 19in 7 - Spoke, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Alloy Wheels (19in), Alarm, Computer, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air conditioning, Airbags, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Brakes, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Child locks and Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Electric windows, Parking aid, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Upholstery Cloth, Head Restraints, Folding rear seats

ABS Air Conditioning Alloy Wheels Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Four Wheel Drive HPI Clear Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Rear Parking Sensors

  • Ad ID
    10020
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    19/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    86000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 GS
