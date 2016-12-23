LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2009

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are pleased to offer another Excellent example of the Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE. This Discovery 4 is in outstanding condition inside and out, it has truly been well looked after and is presented in Stornoway Grey metallic with full Cream leather upholstery. The vehicle comes with full Land Rover service history, it will also be serviced and cam-belt changed prior to being sold and have a new M.O.T with no advisories.;;The Discovery 4 HSE comes with a fantastic specification, this consists of - Satellite navigation, Full Cream leather upholstery, Heated front and outer rear seats, Fixed rear panoramic roof, Tilt and slide sunroof, Front and Rear parking sensors, Reverse camera, Bluetooth telephone, DAB digital radio, Climate control, Cruise control, Electric front seats with drivers memory, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric adjustable steering column, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Stornoway Grey metallic paint, Park heating with remote control, Adaptive Bi-Xenon headlights, Full size spare wheel, Side steps, Privacy glass, Keyless entry, Keyless Go, Automatic lights.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.