LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2009

£15,999 15999.00GBP

The Old Sugar Mill, Mandale Road, Thornaby
TS17 6AD,
United Kingdom

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4x4 5dr. Diesel. Automatic.SUV 2009 (59 reg) Next MOT due 25/08/2018, 106,470 miles Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Alloy Wheels (19in), Side Steps, Privacy Glass, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Computer, Paint Metallic, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Metallic Paint, Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Black, Free Oil Service and Pre-Sale Inspection. HPi And National Mileage Certificate. Finance Available. Credit and debit cards accepted. BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND. WE HAVE BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR OVER 23 YEARS, DELIVERIES ARRANGED. GBP 15,999

  • Ad ID
    15666
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    02/09/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    106470 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 HSE
