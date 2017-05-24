LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

Hemel Hempstead £17,995 17995.00GBP
16-18 Lawn Lane, Hemel hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
LAND ROVER Discovery 4 TDV6 HSE finished in Silver (Auto), 102,000 miles with black interior Full Service history. Full leathers, Sat nav, Pan roof, climate control. Autobiography wheels with brand new tyres, side steps.;;Only GBP 17,995;
