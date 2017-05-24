loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

Hemel Hempstead £17,995 17995.00GBP

16-18 Lawn Lane, Hemel hempstead
Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9HY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£17,995
LAND ROVER Discovery 4 TDV6 HSE finished in Silver (Auto), 102,000 miles with black interior Full Service history. Full leathers, Sat nav, Pan roof, climate control. Autobiography wheels with brand new tyres, side steps.;;Only GBP 17,995;

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10104
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    24/05/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    102000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 HSE
