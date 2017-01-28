LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this stunning Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE presented in Nara bronze metallic with full Beige leather interior. This Discovery is in very good condition inside and out, it has been very well looked after and also maintained to a high standard with full service history. This Discovery looks absolutely fantastic having had the Gloss black styling pack fitted to make it stand out from the crowd. ;;There is a fantastic spec to this Discovery 4 being the top of the range HSE model and having some great extras. The spec consists of - Rear entertainment system, Gloss black styling pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full cream leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go.