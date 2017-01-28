loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

Sudbury £23,970 23970.00GBP

Unit 5B, Bull Lane Industrial Estate, Acton, Sudbury
Sudbury, CO10 0BD, Suffolk
United Kingdom

£23,970
UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this stunning Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE presented in Nara bronze metallic with full Beige leather interior. This Discovery is in very good condition inside and out, it has been very well looked after and also maintained to a high standard with full service history. This Discovery looks absolutely fantastic having had the Gloss black styling pack fitted to make it stand out from the crowd. ;;There is a fantastic spec to this Discovery 4 being the top of the range HSE model and having some great extras. The spec consists of - Rear entertainment system, Gloss black styling pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full cream leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go.

  • Ad ID
    8083
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/01/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Beige
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    74000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 HSE
