LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

Telford £16,995 16995.00GBP
Fresh wind Farm, Long Lane, Telford, TF6 6HD
Telford, TF6 6HD, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Clean example, Top of range, twin sunroof, tow bar, Black leather, Warranty and finance available, World wide shipping available, Viewing by appointments only
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Assistance Pack Auxiliary Heating Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Comfort Seats Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Factory Towbar Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint Rain Sensor Reversing Camera SatNav Service History Sunroof Tinted Windows Tow Bar with Electrics USB Connection x 2 V5 Reg Doc
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...