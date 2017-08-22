loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

Get an Insurance Quote

Telford £16,995 16995.00GBP

Fresh wind Farm, Long Lane, Telford, TF6 6HD
Telford, TF6 6HD, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£16,995
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Clean example, Top of range, twin sunroof, tow bar, Black leather, Warranty and finance available, World wide shipping available, Viewing by appointments only

Accessories

ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels Assistance Pack Auxiliary Heating Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Comfort Seats Cruise Control DAB Radio Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Drivers Electric Seat Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Adjustable Seats Electric Mirrors Electric Sunroof Electric Windows Factory Towbar Folding Rear Seats Four Wheel Drive Front, Side, Rear Airbags Full Electric Pack Full Size Spare Wheel Heated Seats HPI Clear Immobiliser Keyless Entry Leather Interior Metallic Paint Rain Sensor Reversing Camera SatNav Service History Sunroof Tinted Windows Tow Bar with Electrics USB Connection x 2 V5 Reg Doc

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    15513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/08/2017
  • Category
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Gold
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    7
  • Engine Size
    2.993
  • Engine Model
    4 TDV6 HSE
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Land Rover Discovery 4 for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on