LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO OFFER THIS 7 SEAT LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TD V6 HSE IN STORNAWAY GREY WITH FULL HEATED BLACK LEATHER, THIS TOP OF THE RANGE MODEL COMES WITH LOADS MORE EXTRAS AND A FULL SERVICE HISTORY, INCLUDING JUST FULLY SERVICED AND CAMBELTED., Upgrades - Privacy Glass - Rear of B Post, side steps, Next MOT due 10/08/2017, Last serviced on 10/08/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Windscreen Heated, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Stornoway Grey metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 19,970