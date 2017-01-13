LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2010

£24,995 24995.00GBP
Units 2 / 3, Inchcape Place, North Muirton Ind Estate, Perth
PH1 3DU,
United Kingdom
HEATED STEERING WHEEL AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ASSIST Black Premium Leather, 12 Month MOT, 6 Month Warranty, 5 Service Stamps 4 Main Dealer Landrover, Satellite Navigation, Blue Tooth Phone Integration, *** OPEN 7 DAYS BY APPOINTMENT*** Call 01738 632060 or send us an Email, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Electric Glass Sunroof, 20" Alloy Wheels, Tyres good condition, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Factory Reversing Camera, Heated Front Screen, 2 Keyless Entry Remote Key Fobs, Dual Zone Climate Control, Powerfold Mirrors, Xenon Headlights Plus LED Lighting, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Harman/Kardon Logic, Voice Activated Controls, Alarm, Headlamp Power Wash, Computer, USB , IPod and Aux inputs, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Television, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Sunscreen Rear Glass, Rain Sensor, Upholstery Leather, Front and rear Air Suspension, Footwell Courtesy lighting, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Headlight Control, 3 Glass Sunroofs, Automatic Dim Rear view Mirror, Paint Metallic, Keyless Entry system, Electronic Handbrake, Downhill Descent, Colour coded bumpers and handles, 6 Cd Changer, Check Control System
20inch Alloys USB Connection Warranted Mileage
