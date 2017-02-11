LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE 2011

car description

UKI (Sudbury) Limited are delighted to offer this outstanding 2011 (11) Land Rover Discovery 4 HSE presented in Stornoway Grey metallic with full black leather upholstery. This Discovery 4 has been exceptionally well looked after and maintained with no expense spared, two owners in total, the first owner being Land Rover themselves and then a private lady owner who has owner it since 2012. This Discovery drives beautifully having been well maintained with full Land Rover service history under a service plan and extended Land Rover warranty.;;There is a fantastic specification to this Discovery being the HSE model along with some excellent optional extras, the spec consists of - Factory fitted rear entertainment system, 360 degree parking camera system, Hybrid TV, Fixed rear panoramic roof, Front tilt/slide sunroof, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth telephone, DAB radio, Harman Kardon surround sound system, Reverse assist camera, Full black leather upholstery, Heated front seats, Heated windscreen, Electric seats with memory function, Electric folding door mirrors, Front and Rear parking sensors, Climate control, On and Off road 4x4 settings, Privacy glass, Media connectivity, Cruise control, Automatic wipers, Automatic lights, Adaptive Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, 7 Seats, Keyless entry, Keyless Go. 13pin tow bar electrics.;;All of our vehicles come with the remainder of their manufacturers warranty (where applicable) and are HPI clear, they also come with an M.O.T with no advisories (where applicable) and a standard 3 month warranty with options to upgrade to 2 years, we also have trained valets who are experienced in applying the market leading Williams F1 Ceramic paint protection which we can offer at discounted rates to all of our customers.