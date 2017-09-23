LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE Auto

Eastleigh £23,995 23995.00GBP
Colin Moston Cars
Eastleigh, SO507DJ, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY Trim: 4 TDV6 HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53000 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: White
Land Rover Discovery 4 3.0 TD V6 HSE 4x4 5drFINANCE AT MOSTONS.COM, 2011 (11 reg), SUV, 53,000 miles, Automatic, 2993cc, Diesel, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, Black Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, White, COMPETITIVE FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE, FULL DEALER FACILITIES. P/EXCHANGE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, 23,995
