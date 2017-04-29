Land Rover Discovery 4 TDV6 HSE AUTO

£21,950 21950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 45,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2009 (09) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: JAVA BLACK WITH EBONY LEATHER 20" alloys Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Bluetooth phone prep Glass Electric Sunroof Satellite Navigation System
land-rover discovery-4 tdv6 hse automatic black alloy-wheels bluetooth diesel leather sat-nav sunroof 2009 hands-free v6 british 4wd suv discovery lr4
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Do you sometimes guess how close your...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...
His road tests, which aired in Cleveland d...