Land Rover Discovery 4 TDV6 HSE AUTO

£21,950


£21,950
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 45,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2009 (09) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: JAVA BLACK WITH EBONY LEATHER 20" alloys Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Bluetooth phone prep Glass Electric Sunroof Satellite Navigation System

    9705
    For sale
    Land Rover Discovery > Land Rover Discovery 4
    2009
    45000 mi
