LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 TDV6 HSE, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, HUGE SPEC 7 SEATER, 4 NEW TYRES 2011

THIS TOP OF THE RANGE LUXURY LAND ROVER DISCOVERY 4 COMES FULLY LOADED WITH LOADS MORE GREAT EXTRAS, FULL LAND ROVER SERVICE HISTORY, JUST FULLY SERVICED AND MOT'D BY OUR LAND ROVER GARAGE, 4 BRAND NEW TYRES,, Upgrades - Privacy glass (Rear of B post) GBP 405, Steering Wheel - Heated GBP 180, Full Size Alloy Spare GBP 125, i-Pod Connectivity Lead for USB Connectivity Module GBP 25, SIDE STEPS, Next MOT due 15/02/2018, Last serviced on 15/02/2017, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition New, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Sunroof - Electric Front Plus Fixed Rear Glass, HDD Navigation System Upgrade, Premium Navigation including Voice and TMC, Sunroof Electric, Satellite Navigation, Parking Aid-Front, Cruise Control, Parking Aid - Rear View Camera, Front Park Distance Control, Seats Heated (Front/Rear), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Windscreen Heated, Audio System - Digital Radio, Metallic Paint, Computer, Paint Metallic, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/CD Autochanger/DVD), Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Heated Front Screen, Upholstery Leather, Telephone Equipment, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Alarm. 7 seats, Santorini Black metallic, ALL CARS HPI CLEAR, CARS COME WARRANTED UP TO 2 YEARS, LOW FINANCE AVAILABLE ON ALL OUR CARS, EVEN WITHOUT PERFECT CREDIT HISTORY, !!!!VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY FOR A PERSONAL SERVICE, 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!, ALL CARS COME WITH AN RAC WARRANTY AND RAC BREAK DOWN COVER, PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, GBP 22,950