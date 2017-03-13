£22,950 22950.00GBP
United Kingdom
Body: Estate Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 45,000 Fuel Type: Diesel Registered: 2009 (09) Doors: 5 Engine Size: 3.0 Finished in: JAVA BLACK WITH EBONY LEATHER 20" alloys Elect heated mem seats with lumbar Bluetooth phone prep Glass Electric Sunroof Satellite Navigation System
land-rover discovery-4 tdv6 hse black alloy-wheels bluetooth diesel leather sat-nav sunroof 2009 hands-free v6 british 4wd suv discovery lr4
